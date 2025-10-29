Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office joins “Daring Peace” international event in Rome

Rome, October 29, AZERTAC

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), attended the international meeting of dialogue and prayer for peace, “Daring Peace,” organized by the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome.

The event was attended by Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, as well as other religious leaders, scholars, and members of non-governmental organizations.

Addressing the gathering, Pope Leo XIV said, “The world thirsts for peace: it needs a true and solid era of reconciliation, which puts an end to oppression, displays of force, and indifference to justice. No more wars, with their painful heaps of deaths, destruction, and exiles! Prayer is a great force for reconciliation. Those who do not pray abuse religion, even to kill. Not shouted words, not flaunted behavior, not religious slogans used against God's creatures. We have faith that prayer changes the history of peoples.”

Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio, along with other religious leaders, also delivered speeches.

Nihad Budagov

Special correspondent