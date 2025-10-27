Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Vatican
Baku, October 27, AZERTAC
Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), will visit the Vatican today.
The visit will take place at the invitation to attend the solemn events dedicated to the 60th anniversary of “Nostra Aetate,” the key document of the Second Vatican Council that laid the foundation for the Roman Catholic Church’s relations with other religions.
On October 28, CMO Chairman Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will attend a series of events organized jointly with the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, aimed at celebrating the document “Nostra Aetate” and reaffirming the importance of peace, reconciliation, and interreligious dialogue.
As part of the visit, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will hold meetings with Pope Leo XIV, Vatican officials, leading representatives of various religious denominations, as well as prominent leaders of the Muslim world.
