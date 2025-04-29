Citizens of Belarus, Russia, Ukraine in bus crash outside Warsaw
Baku, April 29, AZERTAC
A bus carrying citizens of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine has suffered a crash outside Warsaw, according to BelTA.
The traffic accident happened at the S2 express motorway (Warsaw’s southern ring road) not far from the town of Dawidy at about 3 in the morning (4 in the morning Minsk time) on Tuesday, 29 April. The bus was transporting 26 residents of Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus. As it was exiting the S79 express motorway, it crashed into highway fencing, dropped on a side, and ran into a light pole.
As a result, 13 people were hospitalized. Emergency paramedics are treating several other people.
