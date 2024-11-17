COP29 Parliamentary Meeting concludes in Baku

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

The COP29 Parliamentary Meeting, co-hosted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Azerbaijan’s National Assembly, concluded on November 17 in Baku. Moderated by figures like Amongin Jacquiline of the East African Legislative Assembly, the event featured discussions on combating climate vulnerabilities and fostering inclusive climate action.

Key speakers included Jan Beagle, Director-General of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO), and David Potter, leader of ICIMOD's Strategic Group for Regional Action and Global Advocacy. They emphasized the importance of fair policies that safeguard vulnerable groups and align local laws with global climate commitments.

Fariz Ismayilzade, Milli Majlis member, led a session focusing on the role of technology, including artificial intelligence, in climate action. Discussions highlighted the need for equitable access to technology, especially in developing countries, to advance climate solutions. Michal Nachmany, CEO of Climate Policy Radar, and Tatiana Estevez, founder of Permalution, spoke on how innovative tools can mitigate climate change impacts when applied responsibly.

Health and food security issues tied to climate change were also addressed. Chris Law, a UK Parliament member, moderated a session that brought insights from Martin Frick, Director of the Berlin Global Office of the World Food Programme, and Irene Moreira from the Uruguayan Senate. They stressed the global need for coordinated efforts to tackle these challenges.

The final session, moderated by Gaya Mammadov, an Azerbaijani deputy, focused on climate-induced migration and displacement. Michelle Yonetani from UNHCR and Ayoo Hellen from Refugees International emphasized the need for protecting the rights of displaced individuals and strengthening international partnerships.

The event concluded with the adoption of a final document outlining parliamentary strategies for climate action, signifying a commitment to global cooperation and urgent measures.