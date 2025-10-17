Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents
Baku, October 17, AZERTAC
The open court hearing on the criminal cases of citizens of Armenia on October 17 heard the announcement of documents related to the cases.
The court proceedings reviewed the documents based on the interviews of accused Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Babayan and others to a number of internet resources, their statements and opinions expressed during the meetings, as well as the posts made on their social media accounts. According to the documents, those interviews, statements, speeches, and posts featured calls, spreading ethnic, national, and religious hostility between the peoples, and against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, other criminal information, as well as incitements to war and terrorism.
The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan’s Deputy PM meets with ICAPP delegation
- 16.10.2025 [21:20]
Carbon dioxide levels increase by record amount to new highs in 2024
- 16.10.2025 [20:24]
Speaker of Milli Majlis meets with ICAPP delegation
- 16.10.2025 [19:52]
Sciences Po Paris students briefed on Azerbaijani realities
- 16.10.2025 [18:55]
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects for healthcare cooperation
- 16.10.2025 [18:50]
Azerbaijani, Chinese surgeons conduct milestone robotic surgery
- 16.10.2025 [18:28]
Bangladeshi prosecution seeks death penalty for ousted leader Hasina
- 16.10.2025 [18:04]
Azerbaijani wrestlers set on competing in U23 World Championships 2025
- 16.10.2025 [17:45]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan promote Silk Road legacy in Europe
- 16.10.2025 [17:40]
Azerbaijan joins General Assembly of Caspian Universities
- 16.10.2025 [17:31]
AC Milan prolong Emirates deal, new partners for Real Madrid, Valencia
- 16.10.2025 [16:52]
Officials of OTS countries` diaspora institutions visit Karabakh
- 16.10.2025 [16:48]
Azerbaijan increases revenue from methanol exports
- 16.10.2025 [16:45]
Breakthrough: scientists create ‘universal’ kidney to match any blood type
- 16.10.2025 [16:44]
Turkmenistan Culture Days wrap up with friendship concert in Ganja
- 16.10.2025 [16:22]
Black holes can move and ‘reawaken,’ scientists say
- 16.10.2025 [16:13]
China's latest launch mission marks 600th flight of Long March rockets
- 16.10.2025 [16:13]
Climate study finds overheating world will add 57 superhot days a year
- 16.10.2025 [16:10]
Baku hosts Second Eurasian Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
- 16.10.2025 [15:58]
Azerbaijan joins 19th Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Meeting in Kampala
- 16.10.2025 [15:31]
Azercosmos and AMADA host training
- 16.10.2025 [15:21]
Cutting-edge helicopter tech showcases at expo in Tianjin
- 16.10.2025 [15:09]
Nestlé to axe 16,000 jobs as new chief targets sales growth
- 16.10.2025 [14:50]
Pakistan: 15 members of the same family killed in road accident
- 16.10.2025 [14:40]
AFFA official appointed UEFA delegate for Conference League phase match
- 16.10.2025 [13:59]
Türkiye due to hold 5G tender, service to be available as of April 2026
- 16.10.2025 [13:57]