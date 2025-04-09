Death toll in Dominican nightclub roof collapse rises to 79
Baku, April 9, AZERTAC
The number of people, killed by a collapsed roof in a nightclub in the Dominican Republic’s capital has risen to 79, the Diario libre newspaper wrote citing Juan Manuel Mendez, the director of the Emergency Operations Center in Santo Domingo, according to TASS.
He assured that the rescue operation will continue for as long as there are missing persons. Mendez also said that no survivors were found in the past few hours.
More than 150 people were wounded, according to media reports.
The tragedy struck the Jet Set night club in Santo Domingo in the early hours of Tuesday. President Luis Abinader declared a three-day nationwide mourning. Causes of the disaster are still under investigation.
