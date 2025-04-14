Defense Ministry: Armenian Defense Ministry once again spread disinformation

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

“The information disseminated by Armenia that the Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire in the direction of the Khanazakh settlement, resulting in damage to the cultural center, is baseless, false and complete disinformation,” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“Azerbaijan Army Units did not open fire in the mentioned direction.

We reiterate that the Azerbaijan Army Units never open fire on civilian population and facilities.

Azerbaijan Army takes adequate retaliatory measures only in response to provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces through firing on our positions.

The opposite side attempts to form a false opinion in the international community by spreading such disinformation that does not reflect reality, while concealing their recent provocations, including regular firing of Azerbaijan Army positions from various directions,” the ministry added.