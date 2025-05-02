Dier to leave Bayern after rejecting new deal

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier will leave the club at the end of the season after rejecting the chance to stay at the Allianz Arena, BBC reported.

The 31-year-old joined the Bundesliga club from Tottenham in January 2024, initially on a six-month loan deal.

The Germans signed the England centre-back permanently that summer, with Dier going on to make 45 appearances for the six-time Champions League winners.

"We had discussions with Eric about a new contract," sporting director Christoph Freund said.

"He told us that he doesn't want to extend and will leave us.

"He's a great guy. We had a great time together. Hopefully he crowns his time with us with his first title."

BBC Sport understands Dier is in advanced talks to join Ligue 1 Monaco.

It is understood talks with Monaco are aimed at agreeing an initial three-year deal, with the option of an extra 12 months.

Bayern are on the brink of winning the Bundesliga and can wrap up the title with a win against rivals RB Leipzig this weekend.

Should Vincent Kompany's side do so, it will be the first piece of silverware that Dier has won in his career.

Dier, capped 49 times for England, finished as a runner-up with Spurs in the 2015 and 2021 Carabao Cup finals, as well as the 2019 Champions League final.