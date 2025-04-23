Euronews TV channel highlights 7th ADA University Policy Forum
Baku, April 23, AZERTAC
The Euronews TV channel has broadcast a reportage highlighting the 7th ADA University Policy Forum held in Azerbaijan’s city of Khankendi.
According to the TV channel, leaders and thinkers gathered in Azerbaijan for the ADA University Policy Forum to examine shifting global power, energy security, and the future of international cooperation.
“The event brought together 80 participants from 44 countries to discuss changing global dynamics, the decline of unipolarity, energy security and climate challenges.
Held in both Baku and Khankendi, it was the first international event to be held at Karabakh University.
Debates focused on the growing role of the Global South, evolving international partnerships and regional stability,” the report noted.
