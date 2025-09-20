Formula 1 to continue racing in Azerbaijan until 2030

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

Formula 1 has announced that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the race calendar for a further four years, securing the future of the event until 2030 inclusive.

Located on the shores of the Caspian Sea, the six-kilometre Baku City Circuit tests drivers with a combination of tight, technical corners, and wide, sweeping straights. As the circuit winds through the Icheri Sheher old town, the castle section hosts one of the narrowest turns on the F1 calendar, which tests the drivers’ nerve and skills to the limit.

The circuit debuted on the Formula 1 calendar in 2016 as the European Grand Prix, before becoming a permanent fixture on the calendar in 2017 as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. In 2024, the race weekend welcomed fans from over 70 countries, and delivered strong viewership figures, with a global TV audience of more than 66 million.

With seven different winners across eight editions, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has become one of the most open contests on the calendar. Mexican Sergio Pérez is the only driver to have won twice in Baku, while three of the current grid have claimed victory once – Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri – with the Australian taking the chequered flag last year following a dramatic battle with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “There’s an incredible energy to the city of Baku and since our first Grand Prix here in 2016 Formula 1 has consistently received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the people of Azerbaijan.

"The circuit is unique, with technical sections and long straights that run through the stunning shoreline and historic old town, delivering an eventful and entertaining race every year.

“This renewal reflects the strong trust and commitment between Formula 1, the Azerbaijani Government, and the promoter, and paves the way for an exciting future in the country.

"I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev and Minister Gayibov for their continued investment and commitment to evolving the event; Anar Alakbarov and the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation for championing Formula 1 in the country; and the team at Baku City Circuit for their year-round efforts in delivering an exceptional experience for our fans, drivers, and teams.”

Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said: “The extension of our partnership with Formula 1 reflects the vision and direction of Azerbaijan’s leadership, ensuring that our country continues to stand as a global hub for major sporting events while leaving a lasting legacy of inspiration for future generations through the power of sport.

"Over the years, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has grown into one of the most anticipated races on the F1 calendar, showcasing not only thrilling on-track action but also the beauty, energy, and hospitality of our capital.

“This extension reaffirms our commitment to hosting world-class events and further strengthens Azerbaijan’s position on the international stage. Together, we will continue to present Baku as a vibrant, world-class sporting destination, welcoming fans from across the globe to experience both the excitement of Formula 1 and the unique spirit of our city and country.”