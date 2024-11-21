Founder of Global Youth Coalition: I hope that more productive results will be achieved in the final days of COP29

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

"Important topics were discussed within COP29. It is truly commendable that Azerbaijan organized the COP29 conference at a high level, and the city stands out for its cleanliness and safety," said Agustín Ocaña Escobar, the participant of COP29 from Ecuador and Founder and Chairperson of the Global Youth Coalition (GYC), in his interview with AZERTAC.

The head of the Global Youth Coalition emphasized that security, just transition, and financial issues are among the principal priorities of the event, expressing confidence that more productive results will be achieved in the final days of COP29. He highlighted the "Dual Color Framework" presented at COP29, championed by the Global Youth Coalition: "This framework encompasses loss and damage regulation, nature-based solutions, clean energy, and a just transition. To achieve these goals, not only security measures but also sustainable financial support should be provided."

The Ecuadorian representative underscored the importance of grant-based financing, particularly for developing countries, including Ecuador: "Countries like Ecuador should not be forced to take high-interest loans. With sustainable financial support during the transition process, achieving collective global goals is possible."

"At the end of the day, we are all inhabitants of this planet, and we must work together to make it a better place for everyone," he concluded.