Georgian President pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili visited the Alley of Honors on Wednesday to pay tribute to National Leader, founder and architect of the modern, independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev and lay a wreath at his tomb.

The Georgian President also honored the memory of prominent ophthalmologist, academician, Zarifa Aliyeva by placing flowers at her grave.