High fire threat in effect in most of Kazakhstan
Baku, May 5, AZERTAC
A storm alert as issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan on May 5, Kazinform News Agency reported citing the Kazhydromet.
Thunderstorms are expected in Abai region today with high gusts 23 m/s predicted locally.
High wind and ground frosts are forecast for Akmola region. The fire threat remains high in the west and south of the region.
Ground frosts are reported to grip Aktobe region locally. The fire hazard is in effect in its south and southeast.
Heavy rains, hail and thunderstorms are in store for Atyrau region with fire threat in place its south.
The fire threat remains high in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and Ulytau regions locally.
