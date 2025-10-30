“Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise concludes

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

The “Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise, held in Azerbaijan with the participation of the Special Forces of the Azerbaijan Army and units of the Special Operations Command of the Presidential Guard of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), concluded on October 30, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

At the closing ceremony, the memory of the martyrs of Azerbaijan and the UAE was honored with a minute of silence. Accompanied by a military orchestra, the national anthems of both countries were performed, and the state flags were raised.

Speakers at the ceremony emphasized the successful development of cooperation between the special forces of Azerbaijan and the UAE, noting that the joint exercise played an important role in exchanging experience, enhancing combat training levels, and strengthening mutual relations between the special forces personnel of both countries.

Servicemen who distinguished themselves during the exercise were awarded, and a mutual exchange of gifts took place.

At the end of the ceremony, a group photo was taken.