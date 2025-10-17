International Civil Defence Organization and UN Humanitarian Office pledge closer cooperation

Vienna, October 17, AZERTAC

Arguj Kalantarli, Secretary-General of the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO), met with Ramesh Rajasingham, Head and Representative of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Geneva and Director of the Coordination Division, on October 17.

Noting that ICDO and OCHA share common objectives, the officials emphasized that cooperation between the two organizations is crucial for protecting lives, organizing civil defense, strengthening community resilience, and improving emergency preparedness. Additionally, the parties explored practical opportunities to enhance joint effectiveness, particularly in the context of humanitarian operations.

The meeting also focused on improving emergency and crisis management by enhancing information sharing and coordination among relevant mechanisms.

Highlighting future collaboration, the parties discussed the development of a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) and steps to establish formal institutional cooperation.

The meeting concluded by underlining the importance of strengthened international collaboration in civil protection and humanitarian efforts, and by expressing commitment to future joint actions.

Elgun Niftali

Special correspondent