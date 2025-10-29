International Civil Defence Organization, UN discuss institutional partnership

Vienna, October 29, AZERTAC

Arguj Kalantarli, Secretary-General of the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO), met with Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UN Geneva).

The meeting, held at the UN headquarters in Geneva, focused on strengthening institutional partnership between the ICDO and the United Nations.

Discussions centered on enhancing collaboration between the ICDO and the UN system, with the aim of increasing the organization’s engagement in multilateral activities, particularly in Geneva. The meeting also underlined the ICDO’s observer status at the UN General Assembly and the importance of its more active participation within this framework.

The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in disaster-related activities, including disaster risk reduction, emergency preparedness, and humanitarian assistance.

Both parties emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue to further strengthen bilateral ties and expressed confidence that closer cooperation would make a valuable contribution to international humanitarian action and joint disaster management efforts.

Elgun Niftali

Special correspondent