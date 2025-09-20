International conference on Chingiz Aitmatov held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris

Paris, September 20, AZERTAC

An international conference titled “Chingiz Aitmatov and UNESCO Joint Heritage: A Legacy that Unites the World” was held at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris.

The conference was organized at the initiative of Kyrgyzstan’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, in collaboration with TÜRKSOY and the Chingiz Aitmatov Institute in Ankara. The event highlighted the multifaceted contributions of the renowned Kyrgyz writer and thinker Chingiz Aitmatov to global cultural heritage.

The conference was attended by TÜRKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev, UNESCO Deputy Director-General Ernesto Ottone, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Isa Habibbeyli, permanent delegates to UNESCO from Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as diplomats, scholars, literary figures, and cultural representatives from UNESCO member states.

In his opening speech, TÜRKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev stated that Aitmatov’s works hold a special place not only in Kyrgyz literature but also in the collective memory of the Turkic world and humanity. “Chingiz Aitmatov was a great humanist who built bridges between peoples. Through his pen, he not only brought the voice of the Kyrgyz steppes to the world but also gifted humanity universal values such as human dignity, nature, peace, and memory through literature. With the concept of ‘mankurt,’ he issued a powerful warning to societies that lose their collective memory and identity. TÜRKSOY’s mission is to preserve and pass down our shared culture to future generations,” Raev emphasized.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General Ernesto Ottone highlighted Aitmatov’s contributions to universal ideals of peace and dialogue. “UNESCO’s vision of intercultural understanding and peace aligns perfectly with Aitmatov’s deep respect for humanity and nature. His pen created a unique bridge for mutual understanding among different cultures,” Ottone said, underscoring Aitmatov’s contributions to humanity.

Isa Habibbeyli, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, spoke about Aitmatov’s leading role in Turkic world literature, emphasizing that he was a rare writer who not only deepened the literary consciousness of the Turkic world but also elevated it to a universal level.

Eldar Aitmatov, the son of Chingiz Aitmatov, stated during his speech that his father’s legacy continues to inspire younger generations. “My father always emphasized the responsibility of humans toward each other, toward nature, and toward their own past. These messages are even more significant in the context of today’s global crises,” he said, affirming the enduring relevance of his father’s ideas.

Participants highlighted that Aitmatov’s works carry universal messages that resonate not only with the Kyrgyz people but with all of humanity’s shared memory. His legacy remains a guiding force in preserving the cultural unity of the Turkic world and universal human values.

The Paris conference reaffirmed the unparalleled significance of Chingiz Aitmatov’s literary and philosophical legacy in advancing international cultural dialogue and preserving humanity’s shared values.