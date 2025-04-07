Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Baku

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh will arrive in Azerbaijan on a three-day visit.

The minister will participate in the meeting of the State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, set to be held in Baku on April 8-10.

The meeting will feature discussions on the state and prospects of cooperation in the fields of transport, transit, oil and gas, energy and trade, and ways to address the challenges.

As part of her trip, the Iranian minister is also scheduled to meet with a number of officials.