Israel holds national disaster preparedness exercise
Baku, October 31, AZERTAC
On October 29, 2025, the “Eretz Ra’asha 2” (Loud Country) exercise began: a large-scale inter-ministerial exercise led by Israel’s Ministry of National Security – Security, Emergency and Cyber Division, and in cooperation with all security, rescue and emergency bodies in the State of Israel, according to the Press Service of Israel (TPS-IL).
The exercise is held to practice national preparedness for a large-scale earthquake scenario, examining control, coordination, and response capabilities, and improving cooperation between all emergency agencies in the country.
