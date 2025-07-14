Italian RAI 1 TV channel highlights “ASAN Khidmet” efforts

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

Italy’s authoritative RAI 1 TV channel has aired a report showcasing Azerbaijan’s application of digital technologies and AI solutions in public service delivery.

According to the Public Relations Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the report—prepared by journalist Barbara Carfagna—pays special attention to the Agency’s work and the achievements of the “ASAN Khidmet” service.

The report notes that “ASAN Khidmet,” established on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, utilizes innovative technologies that are fully aligned with citizens’ needs.

The Center, which offers more than 400 services, has become a key point of contact between the state and the public—described in the report as “a true vision of the future.”

“ASAN Khidmet” received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2015 and is considered a model for countries pursuing innovation in public administration.

The report also features the Mobile ASAN Service and the “INNOLAND” Incubation and Acceleration Center, which promote the use of advanced technological solutions.