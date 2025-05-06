Italy hit by wave of bad weather

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Much of Italy was on alert on Tuesday due to the arrival of a wave of bad weather featuring storms, torrential rain, hail and gales, according to ANSA.

Lombardy was on orange alert, the second-highest level after red, while Abruzzo, Calabria, Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Marche, Molise, Piedmont, Sicily, Tuscany, Umbria and Veneto were a notch down on yellow alert.