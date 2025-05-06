Japanese retailers step up business activities in Vietnam

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Japanese retailers Aeon and Sumitomo have planned to expand their networks in Vietnam, according to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Aeon – Japan's largest retail group – plans to increase the number of hypermarkets, also known as "Super Supermarket (SSM)" and general merchandise stores (GMS) in Vietnam from 12 as of February 2025 to about 100 stores by 2030. Another large Japanese group, Sumitomo, also aims o open supermarkets in Vietnam, with about 10 stores per year.

With a population of more than 100 million, with young people making up a high proportion, Vietnam is a consumer market that is expected to grow strongly in Southeast Asia and many foreign companies are developing business platforms in Vietnam.

According to Aeon, processed foods and bakery items account for 13% of total food sales at Japanese stores, but in Vietnam, this figure is up to 20%.