Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan advocates dialogue and discussion of issues with Armenia
Baku, April 17, AZERTAC
“Azerbaijan advocates dialogue and the discussion of issues with Armenia,” stated Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a joint press conference with Tanja Fajon, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs.
Noting that intensive contacts with Armenia have been progressing in recent years, Bayramov added: "I met with the Armenian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, and I consider this meeting to have been very useful. While such meetings may not lead to the complete resolution of issues, they are crucial for the mutual presentation of various positions and arguments. That meeting was useful in this respect.”
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
President of Georgia concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 16.04.2025 [20:09]
President of Georgia holds meeting in Azerbaijan’s Parliament
- 16.04.2025 [20:02]
Azerbaijan and Slovakia discuss prospects for military cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [19:33]
A strong solar storm heads to Earth
- 16.04.2025 [18:47]
To the Armitage family
- 16.04.2025 [18:08]
Azerbaijan, Slovenia explore interparliamentary cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [18:03]
Finland to keep border with Russia shut until further notice
- 16.04.2025 [17:44]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan enhance media cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [17:26]
® Kapital Bank honored in 6 nominations
- 16.04.2025 [17:21]
“Once a Sea” group exhibition launched at YARAT Contemporary Art Space
- 16.04.2025 [17:04]
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan explore media cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [16:49]
Trump threatens Harvard's tax-exempt status after freezing $2bn funding
- 16.04.2025 [16:39]
Astana hosts second Central Asian Media Forum
- 16.04.2025 [16:22]
UK in talks to swap small boat migrants for asylum seekers in France
- 16.04.2025 [16:20]
Bahamas suspends SpaceX rocket landings pending post-launch probe
- 16.04.2025 [15:18]
Azerbaijani weightlifter shines at European championships in Moldova
- 16.04.2025 [15:13]
England water pollution at 10-year high, campaigners say
- 16.04.2025 [15:01]
German doctor charged with murder of 15 patients
- 16.04.2025 [14:50]
BHOS expands cooperation with Spanish universities
- 16.04.2025 [13:09]
The brain learns to filter out distracting stimuli over time
- 16.04.2025 [11:57]
bp and its co-venturers reaffirm commitment to community development
- 16.04.2025 [11:55]
Servicemen’s moral-psychological state in spotlight, Defense Ministry
- 16.04.2025 [11:31]
Ministry of Defense: Training session with reservists continues
- 16.04.2025 [11:19]
Georgian President commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku
- 16.04.2025 [10:53]
Sudan's paramilitary forces declare "parallel gov't" on war's 2-year mark
- 16.04.2025 [10:13]
Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili
- 15.04.2025 [22:50]
Baku Initiative Group launches petition on its website
- 15.04.2025 [20:55]
Turkish delegation visit Azerbaijan’s Garabagh University
- 15.04.2025 [20:51]