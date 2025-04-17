Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan advocates dialogue and discussion of issues with Armenia

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan advocates dialogue and the discussion of issues with Armenia,” stated Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a joint press conference with Tanja Fajon, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs.

Noting that intensive contacts with Armenia have been progressing in recent years, Bayramov added: "I met with the Armenian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, and I consider this meeting to have been very useful. While such meetings may not lead to the complete resolution of issues, they are crucial for the mutual presentation of various positions and arguments. That meeting was useful in this respect.”