Kazakh delegation visits Azerbaijan Air Force
Baku, April 18, AZERTAC
The delegation of the Air Force of the Republic of Kazakhstan visited the Azerbaijan Air Force, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Civil Aviation Agency, the Foreign Intelligence Department and the “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control (AZANS) Department of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC.
First, a representative of the Azerbaijan Air Force welcomed the guests during a meeting held at the headquarters. During the meeting, the sides had a broad exchange of views on many issues of interest within the topic “Coordination and organization of interaction in emergency flights,” and participants' questions were answered.
At the end, a photo was taken and gifts were presented to the guests.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ delegation visits Ankara
- 17.04.2025 [21:01]
Azerbaijan’s National Defense University delegation visits Bulgaria
- 17.04.2025 [20:55]
Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Slovenia business forum
- 17.04.2025 [20:44]
Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova attends IPA CIS Council Meeting
- 17.04.2025 [20:35]
Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Palestinian ambassador
- 17.04.2025 [20:23]
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull joint projects
- 17.04.2025 [19:31]
Azerbaijan and China forge stronger economic ties with 13 signed agreements
- 17.04.2025 [19:23]
EU authorizes Eisai-Biogen's drug for early Alzheimer's treatment
- 17.04.2025 [18:24]
Slovenian Minister: Azerbaijan is dynamically developing state in region
- 17.04.2025 [18:16]
First Cultural Forum of Islamic World wraps up in Shusha
- 17.04.2025 [17:34]
Moldova schedules parliamentary elections for September 28 — decree
- 17.04.2025 [17:32]
Slovenian Deputy PM visits Alley of Martyrs and monument to Mehdi Huseynzade
- 17.04.2025 [17:14]
Azerbaijani, Slovenian FMs explore prospects for cooperation
- 17.04.2025 [17:05]
Virgil van Dijk signs new Liverpool FC contract
- 17.04.2025 [16:50]
EU Enlargement Commissioner visits Sofia
- 17.04.2025 [16:10]
Arkadi Ghukasyan’s confession: Azerbaijanis were forced to leave Khankendi
- 17.04.2025 [15:53]
China puts brakes on chaos in smart driving sector
- 17.04.2025 [15:43]
Azerbaijan, Slovenia ink MoU on cooperation
- 17.04.2025 [15:16]
® “Unibank” Karbon Mühasibatlığı üzrə Maliyyə Tərəfdaşlığına (PCAF) qoşulub
- 17.04.2025 [15:00]
Some 1mln Kazakhstanis to harness AI in 5 years
- 17.04.2025 [14:59]
Strongest hints yet of biological activity outside the solar system
- 17.04.2025 [14:57]
Man Utd's Europa League hopes hang by thread as Lyon smell blood
- 17.04.2025 [13:09]
Belarusians to be able to get free visas to Oman upon arrival
- 17.04.2025 [13:05]
Industry groups in Oman, Netherlands, Germany strike green hydrogen deal
- 17.04.2025 [11:57]
Foreign Office Consultation between Pakistan and Bangladesh begins in Dhaka
- 17.04.2025 [11:37]
AZAL increases flight frequencies on several routes in May
- 17.04.2025 [11:24]
Researchers identify new blood group after 50 year mystery
- 17.04.2025 [11:21]
First Cultural Forum of Islamic World commences in Shusha
- 17.04.2025 [11:07]
Extreme marine heatwaves tripled over past 80 years: study
- 17.04.2025 [11:00]