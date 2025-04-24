Kazakhstan, Pakistan keen to boost military cooperation
Baku, April 24, AZERTAC
Kazakh Defense Minister Colonel general Ruslan Zhaksylykov held talks with Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir in Astana today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The first such meeting in 10 years marks growing interest in strengthening military cooperation between the two nations, the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a statement.
The talks addressed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including peacekeeping activities, military-technical cooperation, medical provision, military and special operations forces training.
It was said that Kazakhstan reiterated its commitment to signing the international peacekeeping treaty, set to become a key step towards deepening partnerships.
During the talks, Kazakh Defense Minister Colonel general Ruslan Zhaksylykov highlighted Kazakhstan’s interest in sharing knowledge and experiences given Pakistan has huge expertise in a number of military areas.
In turn, Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir expressed gratitude for warm welcome and stressed that Pakistani is ready for cooperation in the agreed areas.
The official visit of General Asim Munir to Kazakhstan concluded with a wrath laying ceremony at Otan korgaushylar monument to commemorate Kazakhstani soldiers.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had received Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir.
