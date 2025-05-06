Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

The press service of the Kazakh Presidential Palace Akorda released on Tuesday a joint statement on a strategic partnership adopted between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm, Kazinform News Agency reports.

On the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the official visit to Kazakhstan of Ho Chi Minh, great Vietnamese Party and State leader, commemorated during 2024-2025, and on the eve of the 35th Anniversary of Kazakhstan-Viet Nam diplomatic relations to be marked in 2027, at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam paid a state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on May 6-7, 2025.

During the visit, General Secretary To Lam held talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and had meetings with other officials of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Leaders of the two countries (referred to as the “Parties”) highly valued the traditional friendship and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Viet Nam, which has been vigorously expanded and strengthened over the last years.

The parties engaged in broad and in-depth discussions on how to advance the bilateral ties in the time to come, as well as on regional and international issues of common concern.

The sides reaffirmed that Kazakhstan and Viet Nam are very important partners of each other in their regions;

- agreed to expand mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Viet Nam across various fields;

- attached importance to fostering and promoting further in the coming time the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam have developed substantive, positive and multifaceted relations, reinforced by warm people-to-people links.

The Parties agreed that developing and deepening the Kazakhstan-Viet Nam relations are in accordance with the common interests of the two peoples, significantly contributing to ensuring peace, stability and development in the region and the world.