Kuwait oil price up to $70.94 pb

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 34 cents to US$70.94 per barrel on Monday, compared to US$70.60 per barrel last Thursday, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported citing the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

At the global level, the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both went down by $1.70 and $1.60 respectively, settling each at $66.26 per barrel and $63.08 pb