Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Polad Hashimov's home

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva together with Arzu Aliyeva met with the family of National Hero Polad Hashimov.

During the meeting, they spoke about the glorious Victory achieved in the 44-day war, honored the heroism of the sons of the Motherland, and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the mothers who raised such brave heroes.