Leyla Aliyeva visits school for visually impaired in Hanoi

Hanoi, April 21, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited Nguyen Dinh Chieu Secondary School in Hanoi as part of her visit to Vietnam.

Leyla Aliyeva inspected the educational conditions created at the school.

The meeting offered insights into the Foundation's projects contributing to the inclusion of visually impaired people in society and the development of inclusive education in Azerbaijan. Highlighting a cooperation agreement signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the United Nations Development Programme on providing people with vision loss and impairment access to information and communication technologies, it was noted that the project is aimed at integrating visually impaired individuals into society and enhancing their opportunities to obtain knowledge and information through digital tools. The establishment of a printing house—at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation—at a special boarding school for visually impaired children, where textbooks and Braille teaching aids are produced, was also mentioned.

As part of its support for inclusive education, Leyla Aliyeva presented a certificate of financial support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to a secondary school for the visually impaired in Vietnam. It was also noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will donate various equipment to the school to support the education of visually impaired children.

The Nguyen Dinh Chieu Secondary School was founded in 1982 with the mission of providing education for blind children in Hanoi. Since 1988, the school has been allowed to enroll students without disabilities, thereby implementing an integrated education model for children with disabilities. The school currently has nearly 1,800 students, including 145 visually impaired students.

The teaching staff, in addition to delivering academic subjects, is also engaged in developing an inclusive education model. A comprehensive system for inclusive education has been established here. The school's mission is to provide equal access to quality education, promote independence, and foster integration into society.