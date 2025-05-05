Lukashenko presents awards to mark 80th anniversary of Great Victory
Baku, May 5, AZERTAC
In the run-up to marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko conferred state awards on distinguished representatives of various sectors, according to
BelTA.
“Thanks to the unprecedented courage and unity the Soviet people put an end to the most terrible, bloodiest and largest war in the history of mankind. It ended with the complete defeat of fascism. For Belarus, this Great Victory and the preservation of the memory of it are part of our national idea. Occupied, tormented by the enemy, but unconquered, the country of partisans, the country of underground fighters paid a huge price for its peaceful sky. We lost every third person,” the head of state said.
