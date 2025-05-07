May 7 marks International Day of Planetariums
Baku, May 7, AZERTAC
Planetariums around the world are currently celebrating the Centennial of the planetarium, the 100th anniversary of the first star projector and planetarium. The goal of IDP is to involve the international planetarium community in a collaboration that promotes knowledge of planetariums to the public.
Since the beginning of time, man has been fascinated by the starry sky and the secrets of the universe. The sky was brought down to earth in October 1923 when the first planetarium projector was unveiled in Jena, Germany. The first planetarium opened to the public on May 7, 1925, when the Deutsches Museum opened in Munich.
Today, planetariums reveal the secrets of the universe – they are a gateway to space; they inform and inspire by creating audiovisual worlds of experience. Since 1923, planetariums have evolved. The entire universe can now be represented realistically, allowing everyone to experience distant worlds and the wonders of the cosmos as if they themselves had their very own spacecraft. In addition to vivid representations of scientific content, live concerts, laser shows and other cultural events fascinate visitors.
