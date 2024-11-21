Minister: Malaysia keen on cooperation with Azerbaijan in alternative and renewable energy

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“We enjoy many nature-based solutions in Malaysia, which we believe can contribute to global efforts to combat climate change. We also focus on climate justice in terms of financing the fight against climate change. The key issue is that the world must unite and solve this global problem within COP29,” said Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad, Malaysian Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, in an interview with AZERTAC at the Malaysia Pavilion at COP29.

Emphasizing Malaysia's active participation in a range of international events, the minister praised the excellent organization of COP29.

"We exchanged documents between different private sectors during COP29. Azerbaijan and Malaysia have long-standing diplomatic relations. We can provide each other with solutions for combating climate change. Malaysia is also interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the field of alternative and renewable energy,” Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad added.