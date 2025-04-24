MonacoSAT Company eyes cooperation with Azercosmos

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

"MonacoSAT is interested in cooperating with the Azerbaijan Space Agency, Azercosmos," said Ilhami Aygun, President & CEO of Space Systems International-Monaco S.A.M (SSI-Monaco), during his address at the Space Technologies Conference (STC2025) in Baku.

"In the future, we foresee opportunities for collaboration with Azerbaijan in various fields," he emphasized.

Highlighting the importance of long-term planning in the satellite industry, Ilhami Aygun noted that the company is currently working on new projects, including MonacoSat-2.