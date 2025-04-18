Mongolia reports 44 cases of human tick-borne diseases

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

At least 44 cases of human tick-borne diseases have been reported in Mongolia since the beginning of this year, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said, according to Xinhua.

"Currently, five of the infected people were being treated at the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases," the NCCD said in a statement.

The incidence of tick-borne diseases increases in Mongolia during spring, it said.

The tick-borne encephalitis virus (TBEV) is a zoonotic agent that causes severe encephalitis in humans and is transmitted through the bites of infected ticks.

Common complications include fever, fatigue, headache, nausea and can cause meningitis.