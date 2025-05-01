NATO mobile training team conducts course in Baku
Baku, May 1, AZERTAC
In accordance with the “Individual Partnership Cooperation Program" between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2025, the Mobile Training Team of NATO’s Allied Air Command is on a visit to Azerbaijan to conduct a course on “Planning and Conducting Air Operations” with the involvement of Azerbaijani Air Force’s servicemen, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
The main objective of the course is to explain NATO airspace control, the basic principles of self-evaluation (SEL) and NATO evaluation (NEL) for flight crews within the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC), and to enhance participants’ theoretical and practical knowledge in their area of specialization.
During the course, working groups will fulfill practical and theoretical tasks. At the end of the course, briefings on the completed tasks and goals will be given, and certificates will be presented to course participants.
The training course will last until May 2.
