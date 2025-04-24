New Azerbaijan Party delegation visits People's Republic of China

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

A delegation from the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), led by Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Apparatus Tahir Budagov, arrived in the People's Republic of China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Political Parties Forum.

On April 23, Tahir Budagov attended a meeting held between the heads of delegations with Ma Xingrui, Party Secretary of Xinjiang Autonomous Region. During the meeting, Ma Xingrui emphasized that China attaches great importance to the development of relations with the countries represented by all political parties invited to the Forum, both bilaterally and within the SCO.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani delegation attended the opening ceremony and plenary session of the SCO Political Parties Forum in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China. The forum welcomed more than 200 participants, including leaders from over 60 political parties and organizations across more than 23 member states, observer states, and dialogue partners, along with diplomatic envoys from several nations stationed in China, to engage in in-depth discussions under the theme "Carrying Forward the Shanghai Spirit and Advancing Sustainable Development of the SCO: Responsibilities and Missions of Political Parties." Focusing on cooperative development, this forum aims to pool collective wisdom, elevate the SCO to new heights, and inject fresh impetus into regional peace and prosperity.

The forum was addressed by Ma Xingrui, Party Secretary of Xinjiang Autonomous Region, Liu Jianchao, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), along with representatives of political parties from a number of member countries.

The key speaker noted that the SCO’s growing prestige as an international organization promoting lasting peace and multilateral cooperation leads to an increase in the number of its members and partners.

As part of the visit, the YAP delegation also viewed the exhibition at the Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center on combating terrorism and extremism. Simultaneously, a visit was organized to the TBEA office, a large energy equipment manufacturing enterprise group in China, and the Xinjiang Agricultural Expo Park in Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture.