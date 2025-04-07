New Zealand unveils 6.68 bln USD defense upgrade

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

The New Zealand government has launched a new defense capability plan, committing 12 billion NZ dollars (6.68 billion U.S. dollars) over four years, including 9 billion NZ dollars in new funding, to modernize the New Zealand Defense Force (NZDF), Xinhua reported.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Monday that the plan would double defense spending to over two percent of Gross Domestic Product within eight years.

The multi-billion-dollar plan, to be reviewed biennially, is "for a modern, combat-capable NZDF that pulls its weight internationally and domestically," said a New Zealand government statement.

Luxon said this blueprint has been designed with a 15-year horizon focused on urgent near-term investments.

Defense Minister Judith Collins said the plan outlines what resources, equipment and support New Zealand needs to modernize the NZDF to operate now and in the future.