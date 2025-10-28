Norway hosts “Azerbaijan Winemakers Dinner”

Stockholm, October 28, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

The “Azerbaijan Winemakers Dinner” event was held in the Norwegian cities of Oslo and Tønsberg, organized by the “Noras Wines” company.

The three-day event introduced more than 200 guests from Norway to 12 varieties of wines produced by leading Azerbaijani wineries.

Guests were informed about Azerbaijan’s ancient winemaking traditions, the country’s favorable geographical and climatic conditions for viticulture, as well as its rich cultural heritage.

During the tasting sessions, participants highly appreciated the Azerbaijani wines, noting their exceptional quality and taste. Many expressed interest in visiting Azerbaijan and personally exploring its renowned wine-growing regions.

The “Azerbaijan Winemakers Dinner” event holds significant importance for promoting Azerbaijan’s wine culture internationally and for strengthening cultural and gastronomic ties between the two countries.