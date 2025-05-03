OIC calls for de-escalation of situation in South Asia

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 3, AZERTAC

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the South Asian region and called for restraint and the urgent resumption of dialogue between Pakistan and India.

The General Secretariat of the OIC in a statement stressed the need to resolve differences through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, to safeguard peace, security, and stability in South Asia.

The General Secretariat reiterated the OIC’s principled and consistent position condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

It also recalled the decisions of the Islamic Summit and the resolutions adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers reaffirming the Organization’s unwavering support for the Jammu and Kashmir question.

The General Secretariat urged the international community to intensify efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. Noting that this unresolved issue remains the core challenge to lasting peace and stability in the region, the OIC underscored the importance of sustained commitment to a peaceful settlement.