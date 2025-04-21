Oil prices fall in global markets
Baku, April 21, AZERTAC
Oil prices declined in global markets.
On the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures), Brent crude dropped by $0.92, settling at $67.04 per barrel. Meanwhile, Light crude on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased by $0.93, trading at $63.75 per barrel.
Other news in this section
