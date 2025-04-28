Oil prices surge in global markets
Baku, April 28, AZERTAC
Oil prices increased in global markets.
On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Brent crude rose by $0.32 to reach $67.19 per barrel. Meanwhile, Light crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $0.33, settling at $63.35 per barrel.
