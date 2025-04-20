OMAN to host 22nd ERRA Annual Conference

Baku, April 20, AZERTAC

The 22nd edition of the Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA) Annual Conference will convene on May 5-6 in Muscat, Oman with the key theme of "Progressing Energy Transition via Effective Policies and Regulation."

As the ERRA Conference is convening for the first time in the Gulf region, the opening session will be devoted to exploring the Gulf region’s energy sustainability, allowing the policymakers and regulators to compare their experiences on the progression of national energy transitions and discuss strategic interconnectivity prospects.

With renewable energy becoming a larger part of the energy mix, session 2 will address grid integration challenges and complexities of managing the reliability of RES and the security of supply. Session 3 will cover market integration on a regional scale showcasing the benefits of interconnection and cross-border cooperation to optimize the energy trading system. Session 4 examines the innovative reforms to redesign the market for the energy transition and deployment of renewable energy. Session 5 will go through the role of transition fuels and the ways they can be aligned with a net-zero future. Session 6 focuses on the future of renewable sources and their support through CFDs and other competitive instruments.

Each session will comprise the presentations and a panel discussion aiming at summarizing key takeaways and enabling an interactive environment between the speakers and the audience.

The Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA) is an inter-institutional non-profit organisation unified by the shared goal of its regulatory members to improve energy regulation. ERRA's focus is to bring together effective energy regulators from different regions and continents with the necessary autonomy and authority to make positive change.

Since 2007, Azerbaijan has been a member of ERRA, organization comprised of independent energy regulatory bodies covering 44 countries across 5 continents.