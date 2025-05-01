Ombudsman issues open letter of protest to Amnesty International's Secretary General

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, has sent an open letter of protest to Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, regarding the organization's 2024 report on the state of human rights worldwide.

The letter criticizes the report, published on Amnesty International's official website, for containing inaccurate, one-sided, and biased information about Azerbaijan. It argues that this undermines the organization's claims to objectivity and fairness in the field of human rights.

Specifically, the letter disputes the report's assertions regarding the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), held in Azerbaijan last year. Contrary to the report, the letter states that COP29 was widely representative, with particular attention given to inclusivity and the active participation of civil society representatives.

The letter also points out that a fair and balanced report would have addressed the issue of the over 250,000 Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from Armenia since 1987 due to the conflict. It emphasizes the importance of Armenia upholding its international obligations and guaranteeing the safe and dignified return of these individuals to their homes.

Furthermore, the letter highlights the serious threats to human rights and freedoms posed by Armenian landmines in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. It also raises the issue of Armenia's continued silence regarding the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing since the First Karabakh War. The Ombudsman argues that completely ignoring these facts clearly demonstrates a bias and application of double standards in the organization's approach to human rights issues.

The letter also highlights the Ombudsman's National Preventive Mechanism, which ensures the rights of detainees, monitors detention conditions, and assesses their health. The Ombudsman's office is always open to clarifying information about detainees, and the results of investigations are regularly made public. The letter expresses regret that the Amnesty International report fails to reference this information.

In conclusion, the Ombudsman calls on all organizations, including international non-governmental organizations, to respect universally recognized principles of international law when preparing human rights reports. She urges them to adhere to the principles of fairness and impartiality and to rely only on objective and verified facts.