Over 1.2 mln ecstasy pills seized in Tunisia
Baku, April 21, AZERTAC
Tunisian security forces have dismantled an international drug trafficking network, seizing more than 1.2 million ecstasy pills, Xinhua reports citing the Tunisian National Guard.
According to a statement on the national guard's official Facebook page, the operation was carried out in the northeastern province of Nabeul, based on precise intelligence gathered by the Intelligence and Research Department.
The information indicated that the network was targeting young people and students as primary consumers of the ecstasy pills.
Following months of surveillance and coordination, security units successfully arrested several members of the criminal organization, said the statement.
In addition to the massive drug haul, authorities also confiscated several luxury vehicles used in the smuggling operations, along with a large sum of cash.
The statement didn't specify the exact timing of the operation or reveal the identity of the suspects.
Investigations are ongoing, with charges including drug distribution, trafficking, brokerage, and money laundering under review, added the statement.
