Over 4,800 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8 children died

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

As of April 1, 2025, 4,872 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported, according to Kabar.

8 cases of measles death were registered among them: in 6 cases, children were not vaccinated due to age (under one year old), in 1 case, the child was not vaccinated for medical reasons, and in 1 case, the cause of death was refusal of preventive vaccination.

Of the total number of cases, 4,618 people (95%) were not vaccinated, of which 1,497 were children who were not vaccinated due to their age (31%), 2,143 were due to refusal to vaccinate (44%), 68 were due to migration (1%), 449 were due to medical reasons (9%), and 461 were vaccinated due to unknown vaccination status (9%).

It is noted that 254 patients (5%) were vaccinated: 145 patients (3%) received one dose of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine, and 109 patients (2%) received two doses of the MMR vaccine. Refusal of routine measles and rubella vaccination among children remains the main reason for the increase in the number of cases.