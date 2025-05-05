Pakistan successfully tests FATAH Series missile during Ex INDUS
Baku, May 5, AZERTAC
Pakistan today conducted a successful training launch of a FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers as part of ongoing Ex INDUS, according to DND News Agency.
The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy.
The training launch was witnessed by senior officers of Pakistan Army, as well as officers, scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Chief of Army Staff extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers. They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan Army to thwart any aggression against the territorial integrity of Pakistan.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival
- 04.05.2025 [23:21]
“Baku Marathon 2025” gathers thousands under the motto “Beat the Wind”
- 04.05.2025 [22:40]
Concert held in Aktau to mark the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty”
- 04.05.2025 [17:37]
Patriarch Kirill meets with Caucasus Muslims Office Chairman in Baku
- 04.05.2025 [17:12]
Moroccan Princess honored at Baku International Carpet Festival
- 04.05.2025 [17:07]
Azerbaijani gymnast wins bronze medal at European Cup in Baku
- 04.05.2025 [15:18]
Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva continue Nakhchivan tour in Ordubad
- 04.05.2025 [13:48]
Britain’s new StormShroud drones to jam enemy radars
- 04.05.2025 [09:15]
OIC calls for de-escalation of situation in South Asia
- 03.05.2025 [19:15]
Türkiye's president reaffirms support for Turkish Cypriots in all areas
- 03.05.2025 [18:49]
Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 kicks off in Guba
- 03.05.2025 [18:08]
Lebanon warns Hamas against undermining national sovereignty, security
- 03.05.2025 [17:06]
From Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation
- 03.05.2025 [16:57]
Azerbaijan, UAE explore ways to deepen economic integration
- 03.05.2025 [16:25]
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Nakhchivan
- 03.05.2025 [15:53]
Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets
- 03.05.2025 [14:09]
Azerbaijan, Kenya hold first round of political consultations
- 03.05.2025 [14:08]
Nine Senses Fest 2025 kicks off in Baku
- 03.05.2025 [13:58]
Türkiye eyes role as energy trade hub, Turkish energy minister
- 03.05.2025 [13:25]
Baku hosts International Carpet Festival
- 03.05.2025 [13:11]
Azerbaijani government mission visits Nepal
- 03.05.2025 [12:40]
Sistine Chapel prepared to host Cardinals for conclave on May 7
- 03.05.2025 [12:31]