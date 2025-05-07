Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires to Foreign Ministry
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 07 AZERTAC
The Indian Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday to receive Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. These strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians, including women and children. According to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was conveyed that India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. The statement said that such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations. Moreover, Pakistan firmly rejected India’s baseless justifications for its hostile conduct. The Indian side was warned that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.
