The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Papua New Guinea lifts ban on forest carbon credits

Papua New Guinea lifts ban on forest carbon credits

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

Papua New Guinea will "immediately" lift a ban on forest carbon credit schemes, according to phys.org.

The island of New Guinea is cloaked in the world's third-largest rainforest belt, helping the planet breathe by sucking in carbon dioxide gas and turning it into oxygen.

Foreign companies have in recent years snapped up tracts of forest in an attempt to sell carbon credits, pledging to protect trees that would otherwise fall prey to logging or land clearing.

But a string of mismanagement scandals forced Papua New Guinea to temporarily shut down this "voluntary" carbon market in March 2022.

Environment Minister Simo Kilepa told AFP that, with new safeguards now in place, this three-year moratorium would "be lifted immediately."

"Papua New Guinea is uplifting the moratorium on voluntary carbon markets," Kilepa said.

"We now have carbon market regulations in place and... guidelines to administer and regulate the carbon market."

Papua New Guinea has ambitions to become a "key player in international carbon markets," officials from the national climate body told a briefing last week.

Carbon credit schemes are seen as a crucial tool in halting the destruction of Papua New Guinea's steamy rainforests, which are thought to shelter around 7% of global biodiversity.

Before the 2022 moratorium, foreign-backed syndicates were able to sign carbon credit deals directly with village elders.

In essence, they paid landowners so that tracts of rainforest would not be cleared for crops, sold for mining, or chopped down and turned into logs.

By protecting jungle that would have disappeared, these companies generated carbon credits they could sell on international markets.

The scale of some proposals was immense—one carbon trading scheme to be based on Papua New Guinea's northern coast would have ranked among the biggest in the world, according to Carbon Market Watch.

But Papua New Guinea's carbon market was mired in controversy, with one regional governor alleging some foreign firms were little more than "carbon cowboys" out to make quick cash.

An investigation by Australian national broadcaster ABC alleged logging was still taking place in rainforests set aside for carbon credits.

And some landowners complained the lucrative promises of their foreign partners went largely unfulfilled.

"Attempts to establish projects have resulted in land disputes and the emergence of 'Carbon Cowboys,'" wrote Australian environmental consultants Sustineo.

Carbon credit schemes around the world have been marred by a litany of similar complaints.

No common set of rules governs these trades, and many projects have been accused of selling essentially worthless credits.

Governments often force heavy polluters to offset emissions through mandatory carbon credit schemes.

But firms, charities and individuals can also choose to buy credits on so-called voluntary carbon markets.

Papua New Guinea's voluntary scheme falls under an international framework known as REDD, or reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation in developing countries.

Papua New Guinea has been hammering out a bilateral deal which could see it produce carbon credits for city-state Singapore.

In 2023, Papua New Guinea signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai-based firm Blue Carbon, which has been securing swaths of land across Africa for carbon credits.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Winter on Arctic coast gets one week shorter over 60 years
  • 11.04.2025 [15:02]

Winter on Arctic coast gets one week shorter over 60 years

'World's oldest man' aged 125 reveals 'superfood' he has every day and can't live without
  • 11.04.2025 [14:58]

'World's oldest man' aged 125 reveals 'superfood' he has every day and can't live without

US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff arrives in Russia — Kremlin spokesman
  • 11.04.2025 [14:44]

US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff arrives in Russia — Kremlin spokesman

Almost all schools in England ban mobile phone use, survey shows
  • 11.04.2025 [11:37]

Almost all schools in England ban mobile phone use, survey shows

Syria, South Korea sign deal to establish diplomatic ties
  • 11.04.2025 [10:58]

Syria, South Korea sign deal to establish diplomatic ties

South Korean opposition leader Lee opens presidential bid following Yoon’s ouster
  • 10.04.2025 [20:12]

South Korean opposition leader Lee opens presidential bid following Yoon’s ouster

Saudi Arabia once a green oasis: study
  • 10.04.2025 [18:23]

Saudi Arabia once a green oasis: study

Panama Canal must be secured with US, not China: Pentagon chief
  • 10.04.2025 [16:22]

Panama Canal must be secured with US, not China: Pentagon chief

Launch of Amazon's 1st Kuiper internet satellites delayed by bad weather
  • 10.04.2025 [15:02]

Launch of Amazon's 1st Kuiper internet satellites delayed by bad weather

Winter on Arctic coast gets one week shorter over 60 years

  • [15:02]

'World's oldest man' aged 125 reveals 'superfood' he has every day and can't live without

  • [14:58]

US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff arrives in Russia — Kremlin spokesman

  • [14:44]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Antalya

  • [14:31]

Representatives of AZAL and Moldova hold meeting

  • [13:58]

Azerbaijan relocates 72 more residents to Hasanriz village in Aghdara district

  • [13:41]

ACWA Power to collaborate with BHOS

  • [12:59]

Papua New Guinea lifts ban on forest carbon credits

  • [12:45]

Baku hosts 6th International Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Forum

  • [12:31]

Azerbaijan, Portugal hold another round of political consultations in Baku

  • [12:09]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $66

  • [12:03]

Almost all schools in England ban mobile phone use, survey shows

  • [11:37]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [11:35]
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar in Antalya VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar in Antalya VIDEO

Two-day international conference themed “The Future Model of Nurse and Physician Education in Garabagh” gets underway at Garabagh University

  • [11:23]

'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World': World leaders convene at 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum

  • [11:15]

INDRA to equip the future logistics hub in Alat with advanced air navigation systems

  • [11:13]

Syria, South Korea sign deal to establish diplomatic ties

  • [10:58]

33rd anniversary of military police marked

  • [10:50]

Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Tovuzgala direction

  • [10:39]

Melikset Pashayan admits serving as Armenian soldier in Aghdam despite acknowledging Azerbaijani sovereignty

  • 10.04.2025 [21:53]

Defendant confesses to grain shipment from occupied Azerbaijani lands to Armenia

  • 10.04.2025 [21:47]
Armenian citizen's confession in court: I was sent from Jermukh to Fuzuli to undergo military service VIDEO

Armenian citizen's confession in court: I was sent from Jermukh to Fuzuli to undergo military service VIDEO

South Korean opposition leader Lee opens presidential bid following Yoon’s ouster

  • 10.04.2025 [20:12]

Azerbaijan sends 35 judokas to compete in European Cup in Tbilisi

  • 10.04.2025 [19:41]

Azerbaijani PM meets with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister

  • 10.04.2025 [18:56]

® Azercell and National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan strengthen their partnership

  • 10.04.2025 [18:25]

Saudi Arabia once a green oasis: study

  • 10.04.2025 [18:23]

Donald Trump: US remains a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity

  • 10.04.2025 [18:12]

Azerbaijan, UK discuss preparations for upcoming session of Intergovernmental Commission

  • 10.04.2025 [17:55]

Congratulatory letter from Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Gibran Rakabuming Raka to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday

  • 10.04.2025 [17:43]

From Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia

  • 10.04.2025 [17:41]

From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

  • 10.04.2025 [17:33]

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned European champion

  • 10.04.2025 [17:09]

New edition of English-language IRS-Heritage magazine published

  • 10.04.2025 [16:37]

Azerbaijani, Kazakh Defense Ministries hold planning conference for "Khazri-2025" joint tactical exercise

  • 10.04.2025 [16:35]

Panama Canal must be secured with US, not China: Pentagon chief

  • 10.04.2025 [16:22]

Melikset Pashayan admits to illegally serving in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories

  • 10.04.2025 [16:14]

Another 39 families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys

  • 10.04.2025 [15:59]

Azerbaijan Army holds training with psychologists

  • 10.04.2025 [15:41]

Azerbaijan, Moldova deliberate on renewable energy and decarbonization

  • 10.04.2025 [15:35]

From Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

  • 10.04.2025 [15:24]

Launch of Amazon's 1st Kuiper internet satellites delayed by bad weather

  • 10.04.2025 [15:02]

Jalen Williams scores 33 to lead Thunder past Suns, who were eliminated from playoff race

  • 10.04.2025 [14:58]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye for working visit VIDEO

  • 10.04.2025 [14:28]

Lightmatter shows new type of computer chip that could reduce AI energy use

  • 10.04.2025 [14:22]

Mackerel stocks near breaking point because of overfishing, say experts

  • 10.04.2025 [14:21]

® Bakcell’s car numbered 55 in prestigious speed race VIDEO

  • 10.04.2025 [14:12]

Azerbaijan, Italy expand cooperation in air transport sector

  • 10.04.2025 [14:01]

"SİMA İmza" integrated into "Dostbank" mobile application

  • 10.04.2025 [13:54]

TRNC Prime Minister expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for supporting Northern Cyprus

  • 10.04.2025 [13:27]

President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at ADA Forum in spotlight of Georgian media

  • 10.04.2025 [12:59]

Europe's first Universal theme park coming to UK

  • 10.04.2025 [12:32]

How space debris became the biggest threat to space exploration – ESA report

  • 10.04.2025 [12:18]

US Space Force awards $13.7 billion in launch contracts to SpaceX, ULA and Blue Origin

  • 10.04.2025 [11:56]

President Ersin Tatar expresses gratitude to Azerbaijani President for supporting Northern Cyprus

  • 10.04.2025 [11:50]

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of documentary

  • 10.04.2025 [11:28]

Oil prices fall in global markets

  • 10.04.2025 [11:02]

What Will We Wear in the Future? exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • 10.04.2025 [11:01]

Heydar Aliyev International Airport wins another Skytrax award

  • 10.04.2025 [10:48]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

  • 10.04.2025 [10:45]

Eye health linked to dementia risk

  • 10.04.2025 [10:41]

Saudi Minister of Energy announces new 8 Arabian oil and 6 natural gas discoveries across country’s Eastern region, Empty Quarter

  • 10.04.2025 [10:36]
Azerbaijan relocates 39 more families to Sarijali village of Aghdam district VIDEO

Azerbaijan relocates 39 more families to Sarijali village of Aghdam district VIDEO

Moscow condemns detention of female Russian diplomat in Paris — Kremlin

  • 10.04.2025 [10:21]

At least 6 killed in building collapse in central Egypt

  • 10.04.2025 [10:15]

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski help Barca to big Champions League quarter-final first-leg win

  • 10.04.2025 [10:11]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Tovuzgala direction

  • 10.04.2025 [10:05]
International Forum themed “Facing the New World Order” was held at ADA University with participation of President Ilham Aliyev VIDEO

International Forum themed “Facing the New World Order” was held at ADA University with participation of President Ilham Aliyev VIDEO

bp extends partnership with Azerbaijan’s National Olympic and Paralympic Committees

  • 10.04.2025 [01:50]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif holds meeting with U.S. delegation in Islamabad

  • 10.04.2025 [01:45]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Gorus direction

  • 09.04.2025 [21:13]

Moscow hosts discussions on current state of Azerbaijan-Russia relations

  • 09.04.2025 [21:09]

President Ilham Aliyev: I think among our brothers in Northern Cyprus, there is no doubt that we will be with them until the end

  • 09.04.2025 [20:23]

From Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait

  • 09.04.2025 [19:18]

Azerbaijani President: We support new government of Syria

  • 09.04.2025 [19:07]

President: USAID is a completely corrupt structure

  • 09.04.2025 [19:04]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva meet participants of “Young beekeeper" project in Gabala

  • 09.04.2025 [18:50]

From Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates

  • 09.04.2025 [18:38]

Azerbaijani, Iranian delegations inspect Baku International Sea Trade Port

  • 09.04.2025 [18:37]

From Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai

  • 09.04.2025 [18:36]

From Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates

  • 09.04.2025 [18:34]

Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects for development of cooperation

  • 09.04.2025 [18:23]

President Ilham Aliyev: We now actively work with Chinese companies

  • 09.04.2025 [17:50]

Baku to host Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament

  • 09.04.2025 [17:38]

Azerbaijani, Italian military pilots hold expert meeting

  • 09.04.2025 [17:29]

President: Azerbaijan has almost completely reduced its dependence on international financial institutions

  • 09.04.2025 [16:51]

President Ilham Aliyev highlights terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran at ADA-hosted international forum

  • 09.04.2025 [16:44]

German FA reveal team director Voller to extend contract until EURO 2028

  • 09.04.2025 [16:17]

President Ilham Aliyev: We want to have good relations with all our neighbors, including Iran

  • 09.04.2025 [16:08]

Over 4,800 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8 children died

  • 09.04.2025 [16:08]

Azerbaijani President: Relations with Georgia are of strategic importance for us

  • 09.04.2025 [15:47]

Azerbaijan, UK explore prospects for demining cooperation

  • 09.04.2025 [15:31]

Bulgarian Cabinet introduces visas for holders of Georgian diplomatic, service passports

  • 09.04.2025 [15:27]

Azerbaijan, Guinea explore prospects for political & economic cooperation

  • 09.04.2025 [15:25]

President: Azerbaijan is a country, which always played very active role in cooperation between countries of Turkic world

  • 09.04.2025 [15:20]

President Ilham Aliyev highlights attitude of European Commission towards Azerbaijan at ADA-hosted international forum

  • 09.04.2025 [14:14]

Death toll in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse rises to 98

  • 09.04.2025 [13:56]

Azerbaijan relocates 179 more residents to Sugovushan village in Aghdara district

  • 09.04.2025 [13:46]

Saildrone and Thales Australia demonstrate game-changing capability for autonomous anti-submarine warfare

  • 09.04.2025 [13:42]