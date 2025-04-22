Pharma giant Roche to invest $50B in US in next 5 years

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche announced Tuesday that it plans to invest $50 billion in the US in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics amid fears about the effects of possible new US tariffs on pharma imports, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Investments will create more than 12,000 new jobs: 1,000 at Roche and more than 11,000 in support of new US manufacturing capabilities," Roche said in a statement.

Roche stated that it already has a significant existing US presence with more than 25,000 employees, 15 research and development (R&D) centers and 13 manufacturing sites.

The pharmaceutical giant will invest in building new, cutting-edge R&D facilities while strengthening and growing its production plants in California, Massachusetts, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

A new R&D facility in Massachusetts will serve as a center for studies on treatments for metabolism, kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease in addition to AI research.

Additionally, a new 900,000-square-feet manufacturing facility will be constructed in an undisclosed location using the financial package to serve Roche's "expanding portfolio of next generation weight loss medicines."

Roche stated that it would export more medications from the US than it imports after the additional manufacturing capacity investments are finished.

“We are proud of our 110 year legacy in the United States which has been a key driver for jobs, innovation and the creation of intellectual property in the US, across both our Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics Divisions. Our investments of USD 50 billion over the next five years will lay the foundation for our next era of innovation and growth, benefiting patients in the US and around the world," said Thomas Schinecker, Roche Group CEO.

The investment announcement came after US President Donald Trump's threats to remove the pharmaceutical industry's exemption from his tariffs.

“We’re going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals,” Trump said on April 8.