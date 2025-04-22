Pope's funeral to be held Saturday April 26

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Pope Francis's funeral will be held on Saturday, 26 April, at 10 a.m., in St. Peter's Square, ANSA reported citing the Vatican. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the funeral, it said.

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the leaders to have said they will attend the funeral.

The 88-year-old Argentine pontiff died on Monday after suffering a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse, the Vatican has said.

Earlier on Tuesday the Vatican released a photo of Francis in an open coffin in the chapel of Santa Marta, the residence inside the Vatican where he lived.

The late pontiff was dressed in a red robe with a white mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand.

His body will be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday so that the faithful can pay their respects to him.

After the funeral, Pope Francis' coffin will be taken to St.

Peter's Basilica and, from there, to the Basilica of St. Mary Major, where he will be laid to rest, in accordance to the wishes expressed in his last testament.